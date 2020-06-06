Latest Weather Blog
Authorities arrest man in connection with death of 5-month-old in West Baton Rouge
PORT ALLEN - Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old baby that happened on Friday.
Investigators responded to a call at the Motel 6 on La 415 around 3:30 p.m.
Officials say that a 5-month-old baby girl has died, and "evidence shows that this baby died of cardiac arrest caused by a horrific mode of torture," says Tony Clayton, a prosecutor.
“We’re following the evidence,” Maj. Zack Simmers said. “Children are a gift from God and we will leave no stone unturned.”
Authorities have arrested 23-year-old Gage Thibeaux, who is supposedly the mother's boyfriend.
Thibeaux is charged with second-degree murder.
The baby girl had a 2-year-old sibling, who is also a victim to the abuse. Authorities found bite marks on the toddler.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
