Authorities arrest man accused of stealing multiple vehicles and taking deputies on high speed chase

David Chambliss

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says a man who stole multiple vehicles since December of 2019 has finally been apprehended.

Deputies report receiving a tip from an informant regarding 34-year-old David Chambliss; the informant said Chambliss spent his nights canvassing neighborhoods for vehicles with keys inside and when he found one, he'd steal the automobile and switch its license plate.

Deputies report learning that Chambliss frequented a home on Firelight Avenue in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area, so they went to the home and found a stolen vehicle parked outside.

Unfortunately, they did not find Chambliss.

According to a police report, one of the individuals who'd had their car stolen told deputies his debit card was in the stolen vehicle.

Officials say they were able to trace the stolen debit card to Chambliss when he used it at a Shell gas station.

They also report watching surveillance footage from the Shell station, and seeing Chambliss use the stolen card.

At this point, deputies learned that Chambliss was homeless and realized this was why they'd had difficulty catching up with him since December.

Shortly after this, deputies finally located Chambliss, but say they were unable to capture him because he led them on a high-speed chase and got away.

Finally, on Jan. 27 authorities caught up with Chambliss and arrested him on charges that include three counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of access device fraud.