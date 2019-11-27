Authorities arrest man accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriends camper trailer

Jerome Romero

IBERIA PARISH - A New Iberia man has been arrested for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s camper trailer back in July.

Jerome Romero, 43, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of simple arson and two counts of simple assault.

In the overnight hours of July 20, Iberia Fire District #1 requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) in determining the origin and cause of a camper trailer fire within the 5400 block of Norris Road, in New Iberia.

After assessing the scene, including witness statements, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and Romero was identified as a suspect in the case.

A warrant was obtained for Romero’s arrest and he was taken into custody Nov. 25.