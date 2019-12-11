Authorities arrest man accused of fatally drugging & sexually assaulting a woman

John Jenkins

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of killing a woman by giving her a fatal mixture of narcotics.

Officials say John Jacob Jenkins has also been accused of the sexual abuse of the deceased woman and the sexual abuse of an animal.

Deputies say evidence pointing to Jenkins's role in the accusations began nearly two months ago; on Oct. 7, they responded to a 911 call in reference to a medical emergency at a home on Lake Road in Lacombe.

When first responders arrived, Jennifer DeBlonde Jacob was found dead and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Police say an autopsy of Jacob’s body revealed traces of narcotics in her system.

Police say additional examinations revealed that she'd been sexually abused before and after her death.

During the course of their investigation into Jacob’s death, police obtained a search warrant for Jenkins’s home, where they found electronic devices containing pornographic images of humans engaging in sexual contact with animals.

Deputies say some of the porn appeared to have been created by Jenkins.

On Dec. 3, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office ruled the cause of Jacob’s death as Poly-Substance Drug Toxicity and the manner of death as a homicide.

On this same day, a warrant was issued for Jenkins's arrest.

St. Tammany authorities caught up with Jenkins at his job and arrested him there before transporting him to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of the sexual abuse of an animal.