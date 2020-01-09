66°
Authorities arrest bank robber who told teller she had a bomb

Thursday, January 09 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities arrested a female Wednesday accused robbing a bank in New Orleans. 

Catholine Hammett, 28, allegedly robbed an Iberia Bank in New Orleans Jan. 8th around 2:20 p.m. When Hammett entered the bank she ordered the teller to give her money and stated that she had a bomb. Hammett then fled the bank on foot.

Hours after she fled the scene the FBI and NOPD arrested Hammett around 5:30 p.m.

Hammet is booked into St. Bernard Parish Jail on Bank Robbery charges. 

 

