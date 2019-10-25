Authorities arrest 19-year-old accused of raping fellow high school student during track practice

Bertrand Carrell

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly raping a fellow high school student in her school's equipment room, during track practice.

On June 21, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a rape complaint and spoke to a high school student who said she was raped by a peer named Bertrand Carrell.

The victim said it happened while she was at track practice. She said she asked the equipment manager for saran wrap and he told her to get it from the equipment room.

She said when she went into the equipment room, Carrell was waiting for her and raped her.

Police interviewed the equipment manager and according to police records, he confessed that Carrell had asked him to bring one of the 'track girls' into the equipment room.

Records go on to say the equipment manager further confessed to telling the victim to go into the room where Carrell was waiting and then held the door closed from the outside despite hearing the victim yell, "no," and "stop."

He also said he felt a pull on the equipment room door, but continued to hold it closed.

Carrell, 19, has been charged with first-degree rape and false imprisonment, his bond set at $125,000.

At this time there is no word on whether or not the equipment manager has been charged.