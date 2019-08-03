Authorities responding to multi-vehicle crash on 1-12 East in Livingston

LIVINGSTON- The left lanes are blocked on 1-12 East as authorities respond to a multi-vehicle crash involving a Greyhound bus.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m Saturday on I-12 East in Livingston involving six cars and a Greyhound bus.

Six were people were transported to a local hospital that were passengers in the vehicles. It is reported that the bus was carrying 30 passengers, their injuries are unclear at the time.

DOTD reports traffic in the area has reached two miles, an alternative route is recommended.