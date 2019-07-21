Latest Weather Blog
Authorities: 8 hurt by lightning at Florida Gulf Coast beach
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a lightning strike at a Gulf Coast beach in Florida has left eight people hurt, one of them critically.
Clearwater Deputy Fire Chief Marvin Pettingill told local media outlets that the lightning strike occurred at Clearwater Beach after midday Sunday after lifeguards had left their towers because of bad weather.
The reports say the man in critical condition suffered cardiac arrest and seven others nearby were injured, at least one with burns. Authorities say five were taken to hospitals, and three refused treatment.
Witnesses told the news outlets that people were moving off the beach when the lightning struck. The reports say some people at a nearby restaurant dragged the injured indoors as rain poured down and began administering first aid.
The injured were not immediately identified.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
SU students helped desegregate NASA, worked on Apollo 11
-
Save Our Cities March and Rally held in honor of Sadie Roberts-Joseph
-
Deputies looking for burglar who stole service dog in training from Zachary...
-
Well-known justice of the peace arrested, accused of torturing family for more...
-
Big turnout for Employ BR job fair Friday