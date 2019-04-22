79°
Authorities: 6 dead in Texas small plane crash

5 hours 33 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 April 22, 2019 10:28 AM April 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KXAN
DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say six people have died in a small plane crash in central Texas.
  
The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine plane crashed just before 9 a.m. Monday as it was preparing to land at an airport in Kerrville, about 70 miles northwest of San Antonio.
  
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Orlando Moreno says all six people aboard the plane were killed and that federal investigators are headed to the crash site.
  
An FAA spokesman says the Beechcraft plane took off from an airport outside Houston earlier Monday and crashed about 6 mile (10 kilometers) northwest of Kerrville Municipal Airport.

