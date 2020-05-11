Author says character in her steamy, "Happy Endings" novel was based on Dr. Anthony Fauci

After meeting Dr. Anthony Facui in the early 90's one writer was, apparently, so swept off her feet that she decided to base one of her leading male characters on the renowned physician.

Dr. Fauci, who currently acts as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has played a major role in navigating the U.S. through the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CNN, before this he also played a major role in a writer's romance novel.

In an interview with a Greensboro news outlet, author Sally Quinn told reporters that the male romantic lead in her 1991 book "Happy Endings" is based on Fauci.

She says that after meeting him and having an intense conversation with him, she 'fell in love' and decided to his personality was perfectly suited to captivate the widowed first lady who served as the heroine of her next book.

Sally Quinn is an author, journalist, and television commentator.