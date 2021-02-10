Aunt Jemima gets new name after dropping 'racial stereotypes' from product

Aunt Jemima officially has a new name and logo months after the company announced it was dropping its longtime branding over criticism that it featured a racist caricature of a Black woman.

The new name, Pearl Milling Company, pays homage to the original mill built in 1888 that made the original self-rising pancake mix. The Aunt Jemima brand “updated its image over the years in a manner intended to remove racial stereotypes that dated back to the brand origins,” according to a statement from PepsiCo.

“Pearl Milling Company was a small mill in the bustling town of St. Joseph, Missouri. Using a pearl milling technique, they produced flour, cornmeal, and, beginning in 1889, the famous self-rising pancake mix that would go on to be known as Aunt Jemima,” read the company’s website.

Aunt Jemima was one of the first companies to announce changes for its branding following the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes. The move was followed by rebrandings from other oft-criticized entities like the Washington Football Team and Uncle Ben's.