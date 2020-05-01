Audubon Zoo welcomes brand new baby Zebu calf, calling him "a ray of sunshine"

Aarush, a Zebu calf, was born at the Audubon Zoo on April 2 Photo: Audubon Nature Institute

NEW ORLEANS - Amid the pandemic, the Audubon Zoo of New Orleans has been bolstered by a ray of hope in the form of a brand new baby Zebu calf named Aarush, which is Sanskrit for "first ray of light."

“The calf has been a ray of sunshine during this time,” says Assistant Curator of Animal Ambassadors Lindsay Ezell. “He has provided many smiles through this uncertain time.”

Aarush was born April 2, and despite facing a disability shortly after birth zoo-workers describe him as having "a big personality" that makes him "full of energy" and "sweet."

He was born with a hyper extended carpace (a weaker leg). But under the close watch of Audubon animal care and veterinary staff, the minor issue self-corrected within 24 hours as he moved around and gained more strength in that leg.

Zebu, a very special breed, are one of the planet’s oldest and smallest types of cows.

Aarush lives with his mother, Lulu, and his father, Ravi, in Audubon Zoo's the Watoto Farm area, which serves as an outdoor classroom to educate visitors about the effect food choices have on the environment.

While Audubon facilities are closed, the community can support the dedicated staff who continue to provide outstanding care for the animals and the parks loved by the New Orleans community by donating to the Audubon Recovery Fund

