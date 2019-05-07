Audubon Zoo, Louisiana SPCA team up to help shelter cats find homes

Photo: Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Zoo and the Louisiana SPCA are teaming up to help cats find their forever homes.

The zoo recently got four new lions. The pride is made up of Arnold, Nia, Kali, and Zuri. Officials say the pride is part of a worldwide conservation effort to protect endangered species all over the world.

"In honor of animal conservation and New Orleans’ newest big cat residents, Audubon Zoo and Louisiana SPCA want to encourage community members to adopt cats of their own," a release said.

When people adopt a cat from the Louisiana SPCA during the month of May, they will get a complimentary ticket to the Audubon Zoo.