Auditor's office reviews GOHSEP programs, coastal restoration expenditures

BATON ROUGE - Recent reports from the Louisiana Auditor's Office looked into two of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness programs.

The auditor's office evaluated the completeness and accuracy of documentation submitted by sub-grantees to GOHSEP for reimbursement under the Public Assistance Program and the Hazard Mitigation Program. The auditors looked at documents from January 1, 2019, to June 30, 2019.

The office received PA reimbursement requests totaling $434,857,606. Of that money, the report says that $25,204 or 5.80 percent was not supported by sufficient documentation at the time of the review. However, GOHSEP management has directed staff to obtain the needed documentation before payment.

According to the audit of the total amount in expense reimbursements analyzed:

$22,421,985 was a result of exceptions related to contract work

$191,143 was a result of exceptions related to sub-grantee equipment charges

$879,402 was a result of exceptions related to sub-grantee labor charges

$1,687,826 was a result of exceptions related to purchases of materials

$24,641 was a result of exceptions related to rented work

The auditor's office also reviewed mitigation requests totaling $56,091,116. Of that number, $2,920,663 or 5.21 percent was not supported by sufficient documentation at the time of review.

According to the report of the more than $2,000,000 that was not supported by sufficient documentation:

$326,293 was the result of exceptions related to out of scope expenses

$437,829 was the result of exceptions related to expenses that lacked supporting documentation

$2,041,924 was the result of exceptions related to unsupported procurement

$114,617 was the result of exceptions related to ineligible costs

Documents from the Coastal Protections and Restoration Authority were also reviewed. The auditor’s office evaluated 91 invoices totaling $68,786,589.

Of that amount, $125,927 in expenditures were not supported by sufficient documents at the time of review. However, CPRA management worked with their vendors to resolve $108,682 or 86.27 percent of the exception amount. The report says a total of $17,290 remains unresolved.

The report also talks about the Expanded Small Scale Model. Of the more than $68,000,000 analyzed, $185,237 was related to the model which is currently in operation and maintenance phase.