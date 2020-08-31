Latest Weather Blog
Auditor: Jackson Parish employee arrested for misappropriating $19,000
A recent audit of Jackson Parish Recreation district revealed that a former employee accused of misappropriating thousands of dollars has been arrested.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor reported Sunday, that an independent auditor analyzed the organization's financial records and noted in his report that the former manager of the golf course admitted to misappropriating $12,000 over a seven-month period.
However, the auditor estimated the amount missing was actually $19,000.
The former manager was arrested by the Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department.
The auditor said the situation occurred due to a lack of appropriate internal controls at the Golf Course and suggested that procedures be implemented to ensure cash collections are properly handled, deposited, and recorded.
At the time of the independent auditor's report, a court hearing had yet to be set for the arrested individual.
Click here to view the full report on the state auditor's website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov Edwards to offer update on Laura relief aid and more at...
-
Hazmat incident on I-10 E near Lobdell to close interstate at 8:30...
-
Hurricane Laura evacuees in Baton Rouge hotel still not able to go...
-
Hurricane Laura relief efforts continue; Online assistance options available amid COVID concerns
-
Healing Place Church steps in to help people affected by Hurricane Laura
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process