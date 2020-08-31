Auditor: Jackson Parish employee arrested for misappropriating $19,000

A recent audit of Jackson Parish Recreation district revealed that a former employee accused of misappropriating thousands of dollars has been arrested.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor reported Sunday, that an independent auditor analyzed the organization's financial records and noted in his report that the former manager of the golf course admitted to misappropriating $12,000 over a seven-month period.

However, the auditor estimated the amount missing was actually $19,000.

The former manager was arrested by the Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department.

The auditor said the situation occurred due to a lack of appropriate internal controls at the Golf Course and suggested that procedures be implemented to ensure cash collections are properly handled, deposited, and recorded.

At the time of the independent auditor's report, a court hearing had yet to be set for the arrested individual.

Click here to view the full report on the state auditor's website.