Auditor: Employees of several EBR organizations may have stolen on the job

BATON ROUGE - A recent audit of the Consolidated Government of the City of Baton Rouge and the Parish of East Baton Rouge revealed several instances of possible theft.

The analysis was conducted by an independent auditor who noted three such episodes of misappropriation in their official report.

In the first case, an officer in the Baton Rouge Police Department is believed to have taken narcotics case-related evidence.

The officer was charged and placed on administrative leave, and the investigation was ongoing at the time of the audit report.

In the second case, a wastewater mechanic in the Environmental Services department is believed to have claimed $1,136 in overtime for hours he did not work.

The auditor says this individual no longer works for the department, and no charges were filed.

In the third instance, a senior automotive mechanic in the Fleet Management department is believed to have taken auto parts valued at $422.

The parts were recovered, and the individual no longer works for the department.

No charges were filed.

