Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Auditor: Cybercriminals targeted Jefferson Parish, made off with over $3,000

5 hours 22 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, August 09 2021 Aug 9, 2021 August 09, 2021 6:43 AM August 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JEFFERSON PARISH - A recent analysis of Jefferson Parish's financial records performed by a Certified Public Account revealed that a cybercrime against the Parish resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars. 

According to the office of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, an independent auditor revealed that Jefferson Parish officials reported a total of $3,037 misappropriated funds in February of 2020.

Officials say the money was stolen as a result of a phishing email that had been sent to the payroll department. 

As of a year later, no suspects have been identified and neither has an insurance claim been filed, the auditor said.

Click here to view the full report. 

