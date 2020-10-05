Auditor: Allen Parish fire official investigated for theft of over $31,000

ALLEN PARISH - In a recent audit report made public by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, it was noted that an official within a southwestern Louisiana Parish was under investigation for theft of local funds.

In his report on Allen Parish Fire Protection District 5, an independent accountant detailed the theft of district assets involving the acting fire chief.

During the 2019 fiscal year, the acting chief allegedly had multiple checks made payable to himself without authorization. The total amount of unsanctioned checks amounted to $31,136, according to the independent accountant. The report goes on to say that an additional $38,578 in checks were negotiated after the end of the year.

When the theft was discovered, the District removed the acting chief from the bank account signature card, secured the check book, and cut off all ties to him.

An investigation was ongoing as of the date of the report.

Earlier this year, in February, news outlets reported that former Treasurer of the Allen Parish Ward 1 District 5 Fire Board, Kenneth Johnson, was arrested for issuing, cashing, or depositing checks from the department's bank account for personal gain.

Click here to view the independent accountant's full report on Allen Parish Fire Protection District 5.