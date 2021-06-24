83°
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - If singing is your thing, prepare for the spotlight.
ABC's "American Idol" will host open call auditions Sept. 9 at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.
The Times of Shreveport reports aspiring singers may submit audition videos online at www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions .
Last season, Garrett Jacobs of Bossier City and Cameron Theodus of Shreveport advanced to the televised auditions to sing for the celebrity judges - Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
Jacobs made it to the Top 14 before being eliminated.
Chart-topping singers to come from the Emmy-winning reality TV series include Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Daughtry and Fantasia.
