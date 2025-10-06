86°
Audit: St. Mary Parish Council failed to collect specific fees, fix budgets for accurate amount of funds

Monday, October 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARY - An independent auditor's report of the St. Mary Parish council for the fiscal year of 2023 detailed seven issues with the council, six of which were repeated from 2022. 

The auditor stated that the parish council failed to collect specific fees and to fix budgets for funds when the actual revenues were less than the reported amount by more than 5%, or that the amount of funds spent was more than what the council reported by more than 5%. 

The audit also showed three funds that had deficit balances, and that the council failed to file its audit within the required time period. 

The auditor felt that management and staff lacked the experience to apply basic accounting principles to financial statements. 

Audit adjustments had to be made to the financial statements for Hospital Service District No. 1, the Legislative Auditor's Office noted. 

The complete audit can be read here. 

