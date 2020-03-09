Audit reveals town of LeCompte failed to pay all required payroll taxes, among other inadequacies

RAPIDES PARISH - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor inspected the town of LeCompte's financial records, marking the first time since 2016 that the auditor has been able to provide an official analysis of the town's financial statements.

The audit revealed a slew of areas in which LeCompte was deficient.

For one, officials failed to ensure that all required payments for its retirement system were made and did not remit all required payroll taxes.

In addition to this, certain fines, fees, and court costs collected by the Town were not disbursed to the various agencies to which they were due.

The auditor found as well that the Town did not withhold employment taxes on state supplemental pay for certain public safety employees, and the Police Department did not properly account for all ticket books.

The Town also had negative fund balances of $301,233 in its General Fund and $112,102 in its One Cent Sales Tax Fund.

Click here for additional details on the audit.