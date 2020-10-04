54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Audit reveals students owe Louisiana community college $2.9 million

4 years 9 months 5 days ago Tuesday, December 29 2015 Dec 29, 2015 December 29, 2015 10:29 AM December 29, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - An audit finds students owe South Louisiana Community College $2.9 million as a result of the college's inadequate collection procedures.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's report says failure to establish adequate collection procedures increases the risk that the accounts will become uncollectible.

Auditors found that while the college does have a policy to send students three collection letters prior to reporting them to the Attorney General's Office for nonpayment, the policy wasn't always followed.

Personnel turnover and a switch to a new payment system played a role in some of the auditors' findings, SLCC vice chancellor for student services David Volpe wrote in the college's response to the findings.

Volpe says new process should be in place by March 31.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days