Audit reveals students owe Louisiana community college $2.9 million
BATON ROUGE - An audit finds students owe South Louisiana Community College $2.9 million as a result of the college's inadequate collection procedures.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's report says failure to establish adequate collection procedures increases the risk that the accounts will become uncollectible.
Auditors found that while the college does have a policy to send students three collection letters prior to reporting them to the Attorney General's Office for nonpayment, the policy wasn't always followed.
Personnel turnover and a switch to a new payment system played a role in some of the auditors' findings, SLCC vice chancellor for student services David Volpe wrote in the college's response to the findings.
Volpe says new process should be in place by March 31.
