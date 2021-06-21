Latest Weather Blog
Audit reveals LWC inadvertently issued over $1 million to deceased individuals
BATON ROUGE - A recent analysis of the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office revealed that the LWC inadvertently issued approximately $1.08 in payments to deceased individuals.
Auditors say the money went to a total of 374 deceased individuals.
The amount reportedly represents 0.013 percent of the approximately $8.57 billion in unemployment benefits paid out by LWC between March 2020 and April 2021.
Analysts say of the $1.08 million in payments, $629,091 could not have been prevented, but $337,007 should have been prevented by LWC’s current controls.
Additionally, the report concludes that $123,194 could have been prevented if LWC conducted a weekly match with the Louisiana Department of Health’s death data instead of a monthly match.
Officials say although LWC could not prevent all of the payments from being made, the organization can attempt to recover all of the potentially improper payments.
Trending News
Click here to view the full audit report.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREAKING: Police investigate deadly shooting on Monet Drive
-
Audit of LWC reveals improper payments made to deceased individuals
-
LSU requesting COVID vaccine mandate
-
LSU students share mixed feelings about potential vaccine mandate
-
Some EBR neighborhoods worry new subdivisions will add to drainage problems