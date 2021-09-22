Audit of Louisiana School for the Deaf and Visually Impaired reveals areas of concern

BATON ROUGE - A recent analysis of the Louisiana School for the Deaf and Visually Impaired (LSDVI) by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office revealed that the institution is falling short in several areas.

Auditors found Medicaid claims were not submitted by the required deadline, which resulted in the denial of 890 claims totaling $18,780.

In addition, auditors discovered management did not maintain supporting documentation to show guest stays in on-campus housing were approved and were for an appropriate business purpose or ensure rent was collected where applicable.

For the third consecutive report, auditors found LSDVI did not have adequate controls in place to ensure accurate records for its food services inventory.

The report adds that management did not make sure LaCarte card purchases were reviewed and approved in a timely manner, as required by LSDVI and state policies.

The full report can be viewed here.