Audit of GOHSEP's financial records reveals multiple errors, missing documents

BATON ROUGE - A recent audit of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) reveals a lack of supporting documentation needed to account for $52 million of reimbursement requests, according to the office of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

Auditors claim that of the nearly $458 million in Public Assistance reimbursement requests analyzed, 11.46 percent (just over $52 million) were not supported by sufficient documentation at the time of the review.

After combing through records, auditors said that 8.56 percent of the requests lacked complete supporting documents; 1.33 percent were for ineligible expenses; 1.12 percent lacked proper procurement documentation; 0.24 percent had errors; and 0.21 percent was for work that was out of the project’s scope.

The auditors added that GOHSEP has resolved some of the documentation questions and is working to resolve the others before it issues final payments for these requests.

