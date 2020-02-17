Audit of EBR truancy office reveals loss of over $11k due to embezzlement, two employees fired

Baton Rouge - A recent inspection of a government organization revealed a shocking case of on-going theft on the part of two employees.

The state auditor's office announced that after an analysis of East Baton Rouge Truancy Assessment, Inc.'s paperwork and day to day operations, it was discovered that two of the Truancy Assessment's employees were falsifying records and stealing money.

These employees had been inflating their automobile mileage amounts and, as a result, collected $800 in unauthorized reimbursements.

In addition to this, one of the employees, who also served as the organization's payroll clerk, gave herself and another employee unauthorized raises totaling $6,900.

Officials determined that this same employee had received more than $3,600 in merchandise, gifts, and rewards from the organization's office supply retailer.

Management calculated the organization lost over $11,000 between February 2017 and August 2019.

The two employees have since been fired and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was notified.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Office are leading an investigation into the matter.

