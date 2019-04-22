Audit: Health facility filed false billing documents for Medicaid services

BATON ROUGE - According to a recent audit, a Louisiana medical facility falsely billed the Louisiana Medicaid Program for certain services.

In the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report, Walk With Me Community Improvement Center billed the LDH for 9,043 units of specialized behavioral health services that the facility either didn't provide or provided using unqualified staff members. This happened from December 2015 to September 2018.

The center billed the LDH $107,003 for services.

During the audit, officials identified seven staff members who billed Medicaid for individual psychosocial rehabilitation service units in excess of eight hours a day. The auditor's office also reviewed documents for 11 clients served by the staff members. That was when they discovered that although the clients participated in group rehabilitation sessions, the facility improperly billed the services as individual services.

From December 2015 to September 2017, the center billed Medicaid for 1,824 units ( 456 hours ) of individual services that were documented as group services. As a result, the center was overpaid a total of $18,541 during that period.

Click here to read the full audit.