Audit discovers concerns raised by DCFS regarding Chez Hope

BATON ROUGE — In an audit report released Monday, advisors discovered concerns raised by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services regarding Chez Hope, an organization that provides services to domestic violence survivors.

The audit says Chez Hope needed guidance on staffing levels, organization, compensation, rent paid for facilities, purchase and operation of service vehicles, coordination of food assistance like SNAP application support and other federal funds, lack of control over purchases from vendors, accuracy of performance data related to services provided and requests for increased funding and the relationship between funding levels.

Chez Hope, which operates under DCFS, is funded in part by taxpayer dollars and serves Louisianians in St. Mary, Assumption, Iberia and St. Martin parishes.

Due to domestic violence programs statewide varying significantly in how services are provided to survivors, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor recommended that Chez Hope and DCFS develop processes to ensure required services, deliverables and associated survivor service costs are clearly understood by both parties.

It was also recommended that DCFS develop clearer statewide guidance outlining minimum expectations for how services should be provided, including guidance on prohibited purchases and funding for survivors, as restrictions on managing funds vary depending on the source of the revenue, which may include federal and state grants, local funding, private grants and donations.

DCFS raised concerns that Chez Hope's staff size and compensation levels did not correspond to the program's demands. To solve this issue, it was recommended that Chez Hope document its justification for staffing and compensation levels.

The auditor's office suggested that Chez Hope study its current leases and rental agreements to obtain the best rates possible. In 2025, the organization had an annual rent expense of $214,160 for space in three different buildings.

The organization was also told to study whether it maintained an optimal number of vehicles, as DCFS expressed concerns that Chez Hope had too many. The organization currently maintains eight fully paid-for vehicles, which it claims are necessary to provide transportation to its clients due to the lack of public transportation in the area.

According to the auditor's office, the organization assists survivors with SNAP applications while also providing food to them directly using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds. DCFS raised concerns that this may be a possible duplication of federal funding being used.

Staff at Chez Hope claimed to provide food to help survivors save their SNAP benefits for post-shelter use and that certain laws prevent them from asking survivors if they are receiving benefits. The auditor's office recommended that DCFS and Chez Hope work to determine which activities are allowable under applicable laws and programs and agree on allowable methods to provide those services.

The auditor's office also recommended that internal controls be strengthened to help Chez Hope manage purchasing, as purchases were made across multiple vendors with minimal documentation supporting the business purpose of those purchases.

During a review, the office identified 21 checks made payable to "cash" with no or limited business purpose indicated. The checks total nearly $3,000, with the largest transaction totaling $200.

There was also concern as to whether Chez Hope reported accurate performance information that warranted increased funding requests. While the auditor's office acknowledged the information may not be clear due to varying circumstances each survivor may face, it still recommended that DCFS and Chez Hope work together to develop clear lines of performance reporting as well as host regular meetings to discuss expectations.

Both Chez Hope and DCFS said they are committed to adhering to recommendations from the auditor's office.