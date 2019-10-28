Audit: Department of Corrections failed to keep track of payroll, inmates' release dates

BATON ROUGE - A state audit of the Department of Corrections says the agency not only failed to properly track payroll but also neglected to keep track of upcoming release dates for some of its inmates.

The audit points to the department's negligence in maintaining accurate sentencing records as one of the key problems plaguing the DOC. This means information regarding inmate release dates and parole eligibility was susceptible to error.

A state auditor found that five of the 40 computations examined had erroneous information, that's more than 12 percent of the sampling. More than half of those 40 computations also appeared to not have been approved by a reviewer, as is required.

The documents further suggest that electronic timesheets at DOC headquarters were not being certified and approved by Wednesday after the payroll period's end, which is required per its own policy.

Other concerns include a failure to keep accurate records at the Elayn Hunt Correction Center’s (EHCC) pharmacy. A similar lapse in record-keeping and supply control was found within the automotive fuel inventory at David Wade Correctional Center, David Wade Correctional Center, Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, and Allen Correctional Center.

The state auditor also said a prior finding related to inadequate controls over payroll at Elayn Hunt had been resolved.

Within the past few years WBRZ’s investigative unit has reported on inmates who have been released or nearly been released ahead of schedule. These errors have been linked to mistakes the agency made in calculating each offender's time.

Click here to view the Legislative Auditor's full report on the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.