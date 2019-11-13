46°
Audit: 18 Louisiana towns may face financial failure
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana legislative auditor says 18 cities, towns and villages may be close to reaching bankruptcy or may have the inability to provide basic services to residents in the future based on the municipalities’ most recent financial information.
The Monroe News Star reports Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera compiled a list of "fiscally distressed municipalities" and added it the auditor’s website.
The municipalities range from small villages like Epps in northeastern Louisiana to larger towns like Winnsboro in central Louisiana.
Purpera says the list is a way to alert the public and officials of the problems so they can be easily addressed.
The list includes concerns for each municipality, including incomplete or inaccurate financial information, insufficient utility rates, debt and rural water infrastructure problems.
