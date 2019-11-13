46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Audit: 18 Louisiana towns may face financial failure

59 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 November 13, 2019 9:00 PM November 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana legislative auditor says 18 cities, towns and villages may be close to reaching bankruptcy or may have the inability to provide basic services to residents in the future based on the municipalities’ most recent financial information.
  
The Monroe News Star reports Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera compiled a list of "fiscally distressed municipalities" and added it the auditor’s website.
  
The municipalities range from small villages like Epps in northeastern Louisiana to larger towns like Winnsboro in central Louisiana.
  
Purpera says the list is a way to alert the public and officials of the problems so they can be easily addressed.
  
The list includes concerns for each municipality, including incomplete or inaccurate financial information, insufficient utility rates, debt and rural water infrastructure problems.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days