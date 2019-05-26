Auburn sports announcer, wife, killed in car crash Saturday

ALABAMA- Auburn sports radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife were killed in a fatal car accident on Saturday.

The crash occurred on Shug Jordan Parkway at the intersection of West Samford Avenue.

According to ESPN, Bramblett and his wife Paula were in a 2017 Toyota Highlander when they were struck in the rear by a Jeep Grand Cherokee around 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

The couple had to be airlifted from the scene and they both died at separate hospitals.

The 16-year-old driver of the Cherokee was transported to East Alabama Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bramblett has been broadcasting various Auburn sports games since 1993. He was named Alabama sportscaster of the year in 2006, 2010 and 2013.