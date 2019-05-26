Latest Weather Blog
Auburn sports announcer, wife, killed in car crash Saturday
ALABAMA- Auburn sports radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife were killed in a fatal car accident on Saturday.
The crash occurred on Shug Jordan Parkway at the intersection of West Samford Avenue.
According to ESPN, Bramblett and his wife Paula were in a 2017 Toyota Highlander when they were struck in the rear by a Jeep Grand Cherokee around 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
The couple had to be airlifted from the scene and they both died at separate hospitals.
The 16-year-old driver of the Cherokee was transported to East Alabama Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Bramblett has been broadcasting various Auburn sports games since 1993. He was named Alabama sportscaster of the year in 2006, 2010 and 2013.
LSU offers its deepest condolences to the Bramblett's family and friends, and the entire @AuburnTigers community who are in mourning following this tragedy. May they rest in peace. https://t.co/WElMf7o7tz— LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) May 26, 2019