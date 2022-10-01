LSU closes the gap on Auburn, down 17-14 at Halftime

Photo @LSUFootball

The LSU Tigers were heavy favorites in their SEC road game against Auburn, so in this series it only stands to reason that Brian Kelly's club is struggling to find it's footing against the homestanding Tigers and are trailing 17-14 in the second quarter.

LSU rallied in the second quarter when BJ Ojulari forced a fumble on Auburn quarterback Robbie Ashford and Jay Ward scooped it up to score the first points of the game for the Tigers.

LSU would get the ball back with less than two minutes to play before the half and Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels would run it in to cut Auburn's lead to just three points.

LSU's troubles started on the opening kickoff when Sevyn Banks was injured making the tackle. Banks was back-boarded and carted off the field as a precaution, the ESPN broadcast reported that he is being taken to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika for further evaluation.

Auburn quarterback Robbie Ashford picked apart LSU's secondary early as Ashford was expected to be a run threat, but is doing most of his damage with his passing attack connecting on a 53 yard touchdown toss to Ja'Varrius Johnson to lead it 7-0.

Ashford would connect with Kamden Brown for the second scoring toss of the game on a busted coverage to take a 14-0 lead.

Auburn would add field goal mid-way through the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead.

LSU was being outgained in yardage by Auburn 239-58 before the Tiger defense forced the fumble and scored.

