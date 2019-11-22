70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Auburn retiring golden eagle mascot Nova

1 hour 43 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 November 22, 2019 3:31 PM November 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Aurea, the golden eagle ( via The Auburn Plainsman)
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University is retiring its 20-year-old golden eagle mascot two years after it was grounded from flying at football games because of heart disease.
  
A university statement issued Friday says the bird named Nova is being replaced by another golden eagle named Aurea that will become War Eagle VIII.
  
A ceremony marking the transition is planned for Auburn's home football game against Samford University on Saturday. Nova has been sidelined since 2017 after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, which is a chronic heart disease.
  
A statement by veterinarian Seth Oster says Nova will mostly be restricted to presentations at the university's raptor center.
  
Aurea is a 5-year-old female with a more than 6.5-foot (1.9-meter) wingspan. Aurea was brought to the raptor center in 2016 with an injured wing.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days