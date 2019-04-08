Latest Weather Blog
Auburn gymnast recovering from career-ending injury in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - An Auburn University gymnast is recovering after a traumatic landing during Friday's NCAA Regional Semifinal in Baton Rouge.
News outlets report Samantha Cerio was attempting to make a blind landing on a tumbling pass when she landed badly. The Times-Picayune reports Cerio dislocated both her knees and broke both legs.
LSU President F. King Alexander visited Cerio in the hospital after the accident.
I had the opportunity to visit @AuburnGym’s @sam_cerio this weekend. What a wonderful, inspiring young lady. I have no doubt she will overcome this injury and go on to do amazing things. pic.twitter.com/K3l79QYNDZ— F. King Alexander (@lsuprez) April 8, 2019
Over the weekend, Cerio announced on social media that Friday was her last night as a gymnast.
Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always ????