Auburn gymnast recovering from career-ending injury in Baton Rouge

10 hours 36 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, April 08 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An Auburn University gymnast is recovering after a traumatic landing during Friday's NCAA Regional Semifinal in Baton Rouge.

News outlets report Samantha Cerio was attempting to make a blind landing on a tumbling pass when she landed badly. The Times-Picayune reports Cerio dislocated both her knees and broke both legs.

LSU President F. King Alexander visited Cerio in the hospital after the accident.

 

Over the weekend, Cerio announced on social media that Friday was her last night as a gymnast.

View this post on Instagram

Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always ????

A post shared by Sam Cerio (@sam_cerio) on

