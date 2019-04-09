Auburn gymnast recovering from career-ending injury in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - An Auburn University gymnast is recovering after a traumatic landing during Friday's NCAA Regional Semifinal in Baton Rouge.

News outlets report Samantha Cerio was attempting to make a blind landing on a tumbling pass when she landed badly. The Times-Picayune reports Cerio dislocated both her knees and broke both legs.

LSU President F. King Alexander visited Cerio in the hospital after the accident.

I had the opportunity to visit @AuburnGym’s @sam_cerio this weekend. What a wonderful, inspiring young lady. I have no doubt she will overcome this injury and go on to do amazing things. pic.twitter.com/K3l79QYNDZ — F. King Alexander (@lsuprez) April 8, 2019

Over the weekend, Cerio announced on social media that Friday was her last night as a gymnast.