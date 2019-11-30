Auburn beats Alabama, 48-45

The second-highest scoring Iron Bowl in series history had viewers on the edge of their seats and ended with Auburn fans storming the field.

A missed 30-yard field goal with two minutes left doomed No. 5 Alabama, and eventually led to their defeat at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn took the win, with a final score of 48-45, ending the regular season with a signature win for coach Gus Malzahn.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix completed 15 of 31 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones completed 26 of 39 for 335 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, both of which were returned by Auburn for touchdowns.