75°
Latest Weather Blog
Auburn beats Alabama, 48-45
The second-highest scoring Iron Bowl in series history had viewers on the edge of their seats and ended with Auburn fans storming the field.
A missed 30-yard field goal with two minutes left doomed No. 5 Alabama, and eventually led to their defeat at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn took the win, with a final score of 48-45, ending the regular season with a signature win for coach Gus Malzahn.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix completed 15 of 31 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones completed 26 of 39 for 335 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, both of which were returned by Auburn for touchdowns.
WHAT. A. GAME! #WarEagle x #RidefortheBrand pic.twitter.com/1p0dQaYoGD— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 1, 2019