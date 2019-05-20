Auburn avoids sweep, LSU falls 5-4 in 11 innings

BATON ROUGE - LSU was two outs away from that magical number, 18 Southeastern Conference wins, which history suggest is usually good enough for Southeastern Conference teams to host an NCAA Regional. Instead, the Auburn Tigers spoiled the regular season finale at the Box by beating No. 22 LSU 5-4 in 11 innings.

In the ninth inning Zack Hess served up a game-tying two-run homer on an 0-2 pitch to Matt Scheffler. Then in the 11th, Auburn short stop Will Holland delivered the game-winning double to score Ryan Bliss from second base.

“Today is one of those days that’s frustrating about baseball,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “It’s the best thing about baseball and also the worst thing: you’ve got to get all 27 outs. I think we got 25 of them.”

Next Up:

LSU will be the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. That means they’ll play either Kentucky, South Carolina or Alabama in a single-elimination game Tuesday night. The Winner advances to play Mississippi State in the double-elimination portion of the format.