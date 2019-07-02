ATVs, lawnmower, other items stolen in rash of Pointe Coupee burglaries

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating the person responsible for stealing items around the parish.

Authorities say several possessions have been taken from residents over the past few days, including multiple ATVs, a dirt bike, and a Snapper riding lawnmower.

The thefts happened on Oakland Road in Lakeland and Highway 418 in Lettsworth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at (225) 694-3737.