81°
Latest Weather Blog
ATVs, lawnmower, other items stolen in rash of Pointe Coupee burglaries
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating the person responsible for stealing items around the parish.
Authorities say several possessions have been taken from residents over the past few days, including multiple ATVs, a dirt bike, and a Snapper riding lawnmower.
The thefts happened on Oakland Road in Lakeland and Highway 418 in Lettsworth.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at (225) 694-3737.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews inspecting problem spots in Baton Rouge after June's flash flooding
-
Suspect in I-10 shooting shot, arrested by police in Mississippi
-
Dozens of animals rescued from Livingston Parish property; owner cited for cruelty
-
Major pump station failed during heavy rainfall
-
Swarms of bees disrupted during blighted home demolition