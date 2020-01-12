50°
ATV crash on Highway 989-1 leaves one man dead

By: Zandria Thomas

BRUSLY - Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV on a highway in West Baton Rouge Parish Saturday evening. 

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 Shaun Duplantis, 44, was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 989-1 on a four wheeler where he drove into a ditch and struck a tree. 

Duplantis was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A toxicology test will taken on Duplantis for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

