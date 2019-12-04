67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
ATV, car tires stolen in break-in at Baton Rouge dealership

Wednesday, December 04 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who broke into a car dealership and rode off with an ATV and car parts. 

The burglary happened at the Team Toyota dealership on O'Neal Lane early Sunday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared photos showing the thief cutting the locks on the property's fence using a pair of bolt cutters.

The sheriff's office says the thief got into multiple buildings used to store auto parts and stole several new tires and oil. He also made off with a trailer loaded with a Polaris Ranger. 

The suspect was last seen driving an early to mid 2000’s model Chevrolet Tahoe, which appeared to be grey/silver in color. 

Anyone with information on the identity of the perpetrator and the stolen property is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division at (225)389-5064.

