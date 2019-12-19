Both sides of St. George controversy to attend status hearing, Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Lawyers representing both sides of the controversial incorporation of St. George will meet with judges, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Last month, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and two private citizens filed a lawsuit to block the incorporation.

The suit names St. George organizers Norman Browning and Chris Rials as defendants and is expected to delay the creation of the city for years.

Upon incorporation, St. George would become the fifth-largest city in the state and the second largest in East Baton Rouge Parish.