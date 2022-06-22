Attorneys defend officers in Tamir Rice shooting

CLEVELAND - Attorneys for the two Cleveland police officers who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice say the officers' actions were based on what they knew at the time.

On Monday, a grand jury determined the two shouldn't face criminal charges.

Frank Garmback was the officer who drove the cruiser the day of the shooting in November 2014. His attorney said Tuesday that Garmback knew from experience the area had a history of crime and gang activity.

The officers were responding to a report of a man waving and pointing a gun at people, but they later learned that the weapon Tamir carried that day was a replica firearm that shoots non-lethal pellets.

The attorney for Timothy Loehmann, the officer who shot Tamir, says the officers' actions were intended to keep the community safe.