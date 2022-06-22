Latest Weather Blog
Attorneys defend officers in Tamir Rice shooting
CLEVELAND - Attorneys for the two Cleveland police officers who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice say the officers' actions were based on what they knew at the time.
On Monday, a grand jury determined the two shouldn't face criminal charges.
Frank Garmback was the officer who drove the cruiser the day of the shooting in November 2014. His attorney said Tuesday that Garmback knew from experience the area had a history of crime and gang activity.
The officers were responding to a report of a man waving and pointing a gun at people, but they later learned that the weapon Tamir carried that day was a replica firearm that shoots non-lethal pellets.
Trending News
The attorney for Timothy Loehmann, the officer who shot Tamir, says the officers' actions were intended to keep the community safe.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston man is curator of local nostalgia
-
Nursing home owner criminally charged after disastrous Hurricane Ida evacuation | 6pm
-
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
-
DOTD: Litter caused flash flooding on Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday afternoon
-
Jaylon Ferguson, former West Feliciana High football star and NFL player, dead...