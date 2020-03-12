Attorneys: Chelsea Manning recovers from a March 11th suicide attempt

Chelsea Manning Photo: ABC

WASHINGTON - Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is recovering from a suicide attempt carried out Wednesday.

According to CNN, Manning has been in a Virginia jail, where she's been held in contempt for nearly a year after refusing to testify before a grand jury about her disclosure of government secrets to WikiLeaks in 2010.

Her legal team released a statement regarding her suicide attempt, saying, "Chelsea Manning attempted to take her own life. She was taken to a hospital and is currently recovering."

"Manning has previously indicated that she will not betray her principles, even at risk of grave harm to herself," her legal team said, adding, "Her actions today evidence the strength of her convictions, as well as the profound harm she continues to suffer as a result of her 'civil' confinement."

Manning is scheduled to appear in court, Friday for a hearing on a motion to terminate the contempt sanctions from her refusal.

During this most recent detainment, she was issued a second subpoena to appear before the grand jury. She was released from federal custody for about a week before she was once again found in contempt by a federal judge and ordered to return to jail.

The former analyst is also being fined $1,000 a day, which, according to her lawyers, has reached nearly half a million dollars.

In 2013, Manning was convicted of leaking millions of State Department cables and classified video to WikiLeaks.

Her sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama and she served about seven years in military prison until her release in May 2017.