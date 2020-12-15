Attorney who claimed political retaliation for arrest booked into jail again on child sex charges

ST. FRANCISVILLE – A former politician was booked into jail again on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in an ongoing investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior.

David Opperman was arrested Monday, WBRZ learned. Bond was set at $50,000. If he is released, Opperman will be required to wear an ankle monitor.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is handling the case, sources told WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto. AG prosecutors were also handling another case where Opperman was indicted in October.

The October indictment was on charges of aggravated rape and sexual battery related to a 2003 incident where Opperman was accused of forcing himself onto a 13-year-old.

The case was once handled by District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla – a political adversary – and previously dismissed by the Attorney General’s Office to later be revived and brought before a grand jury which determined the October indictment.

Opperman originally argued the charges were political retaliation after he campaigned against D’Aquilla and reported allegations of legal misconduct to the FBI. Opperman accused D'Aquilla of destroying evidence and having a sexual relationship with former coroner Laura DeJohn.

D'Aquilla is the long time district attorney for East and West Feliciana parishes.

