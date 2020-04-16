Attorney representing Central pastor who refused stay-at-home order hospitalized with coronavirus

CENTRAL - A lawyer representing a defiant pastor who was cited for refusing to abide to a statewide stay-at-home order has contracted the coronavirus.

Friends and family say Jeff Wittenbrink was hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

According to the Advocate, Wittenbrink is part of the legal team representing Tony Spell and the Life Tabernacle Church. The attorney reportedly attended two different events at the church in recent weeks, a news conference on April 2 and a church service on April 5.

Spell has drawn ire nationwide for his refusal to obey social distancing guidelines put in place by the state. Earlier this month, he was issued tickets for six different gatherings held at his church in direct defiance of state orders.

Spell hired ex-judge and Alabama politician Roy Moore to represent him. Wittenbrink is currently working as the local counsel for Moore.