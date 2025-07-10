Latest Weather Blog
Attorney, previous BR city judge candidate suspended from practicing law for three years
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Supreme Court agreed to suspend a Baton Rouge lawyer and previous city judge candidate for three years after investigating allegations stemming from "[neglecting] multiple legal matters."
The Supreme Court ordered Niles Haymer to provide proof to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which serves as the investigative branch of the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board, that he made proper restitution to clients within 30 days.
Haymer ran for City Judge City Court in Division C of Baton Rouge in 2024.
According to documents from the Supreme Court and the LADB, Haymer's neglect of multiple legal matters resulted in "abandonment of one matter, [failure] to communicate with clients, [failure] to safeguard client and third-party property, [failure] to timely remit funds to clients and third parties, [failure] to cooperate with the ODC, [engaging] in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation, and [engaging] in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.
Trending News
The exact allegations against Haymer were not specified in the ruling. WBRZ reached out for comment but he could not be reached.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former police chief weighs in as Killian considers shutting down police department...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers
-
Lamar Brown stays home, commits to LSU football
-
Thursday's Health Report: Popular cracker recalled due to potential allergen
-
St. George Mayor discusses how privatizing traffic enforcement will lighten load for...