Attorney: police video paints clearer picture of teen's arrest, but questions remain

BATON ROUGE - There was no decision from juvenile court a day after Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said the city planned to ask a judge release the police video of a Baton Rouge officer's scuffle with a 13-year-old boy.

How the teen was restrained during the arrest is under scrutiny. Though we're told the body camera video will clear up what happened.

“You will see what led to the first police call. You will see the police coming to the scene, de-escalating and everybody going their way. You will then see officers responding to another call that comes out approximately 30 minutes later, and then you will see the interaction between the officers that respond to the second call and the group of three kids,” attorney Ron Haley said.

Over the last 24 hours, police have been showing the officer's body camera to those close to the case. It won't be released publicly until it's cleared through a judge since the teen's underage.

Sources say the situation started when two teens, later seen in that video, were tormenting other kids. Police were called twice, and on the second visit the two teens became uncooperative.

That time, the officers were more stern, likely annoyed with how the kids were acting. A teenage girl was detained, and an officer detained the teenage boy by wrestling him to the ground when he tried to leave.

People who've watched the video and talked with us say body camera video does not show the boy being choked.

The teen's attorney, Ron Haley still disagrees with how quickly things escalated.

“I don't understand why he was placed in a headlock. I think there are things that could have been done to avoid that confrontation completely,” he said

But Haley praised BRPD and Chief Murphy Paul for reacting quickly to the videos that surfaced online.

"If we're going to criticize the police department and other law enforcement agencies for not being transparent, I think it's important to commend them when they are transparent. I think it does show a shift, at least in BRPD, when there's a critical incident as far as getting that information out to at least the families and legal representatives.”

If a judge rules to release the video, it's likely police must blur the faces of all the kids under 18 on the officer's body camera. It's not clear when a judge will make that decision.