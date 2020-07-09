Attorney General warns parents against purchase of certain children's products

BATON ROUGE – The Attorney General's office issued a warning regarding the recall of several children's products Thursday morning.

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

-Musical Lili Llama by Manhattan Toy

-Children’s Neck Pillows by Ximi Vogu

-Bunz Kidz Children’s Sleepwear Sets by Stargate Appare

-Swurfer Baby and Toddler Swings by Flybar

-Miniware Teething Spoons by Bonnsu

-Strollers by Island Wear

To view descriptions of these items and remedies of their recalls, please visit www.AGJeffLandry.com/SafetyBox.

For additional consumer tips, please call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.