Attorney for man suspected in Southern student's hazing death issues statement; BRPD to host press conference this morning

BATON ROUGE - The attorney for the man who was arrested for alleged criminal hazing said he has not seen evidence strong enough to support the accusations against his client.

Caleb McCray, a 23-year-old Southern graduate and member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the hazing death of Caleb Wilson, who died while participating in a "hazing ritual" Feb. 27.

His attorney, Dr. Phillip Robinson, says he hasn't been presented with any evidence strong enough to support the accusations.

"At this time, we are thoroughly reviewing all evidence and circumstances surrounding this case," Robinson wrote in the statement. "We are committed to ensuring that all facts are properly examined and that due process is followed."

The Investigative Unit also reports that several other fraternity members could possibly face charges.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a press conference Friday at 10:30 to discuss further details of the investigation. You can watch that conference on WBRZ's YouTube page here.